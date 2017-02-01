Hearts in the Park 2017, presented by Nissan

Celebrate Valentine's Day with Hearts in the Park, presented by Nissan! Enjoy "Wild About You" family-friendly activities on Saturday, February 11 from 3 to 6 p.m. followed by a screening of Disney's Beauty and the Beast (Rated G) at 6:30 p.m.
Other activities throughout the day will include:
- 3 – 4:30 p.m. – Dallas Zoo Animals
- 4:30 p.m. – Puppy Parade
- 4:45 – 6 p.m. – Dance Lessons with The Rhythm Room
- 6:30 – 9 p.m. – Beauty and the Beast movie screening
