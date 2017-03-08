Klyde Warren Park Food Truck Frenzy

Join us for a food truck rally and concert to close out your spring break! Come by the park for Klyde Warren Park's Food Truck Frenzy, presented by Nissan, with more than 20 food trucks and family-friendly activities on Saturday, March 18 from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. We will be kicking off Nissan's Nightlife concert series with a special performance by Party Machine at 5 p.m..



Other activities throughout the day will include:

11 a.m. - 8 p.m. - Food Truck Rally

11 a.m. - 8 p.m. - Oversized Lawn Games

1 - 4 p.m. - Kids' Crafts and Family-Friendly Activities with Klyde Warren Park's program partners and sponsors

1 - 4 p.m. - DJ C Coop

4 - 5 p.m. - The Jibs

5 - 8 p.m. - Part y Machine Band, presented by Nissan

**NOTE: Olive Street will be closed from 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.



More updates to come - check back here for the latest!